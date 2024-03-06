Food items distributed among deserving families under Nigehban Ramazan Package

Free ration bags are being distributed among deserving families throughout the district under the Nigehban Ramazan Package

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) Free ration bags are being distributed among deserving families throughout the district under the Nigehban Ramazan Package.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawlapur Zaheer Anwar Japa visited the Craft Bazaar and Wheat Procurement Center near the Bahawalpur Railway Station, where he inspected the packaging of food items and checked the quality of the items under the Ramazan Package.

Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City Adeel Khan, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur Saddar Ahmed Sher Gondal, and Deputy Director Punjab Food Authority Nauman Younis were present on the occasion.

The Deputy Commissioner examined the packaging of flour, sugar, gram flour, rice, and ghee as well as checked the quality of food items provided by the Punjab Food Authority. He emphasized that all tasks should be completed with high quality and on time. Under the Nigehban Ramazan Package, food hampers will be provided to 256,133 individuals in Bahawalpur district.