Food Items Distributed Among Deserving Families

Tue 21st April 2020 | 05:04 PM

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :A non governmental organization-'Sath Sabka Development Organization' distributed food items among deserving families amid lockdown in wake of coronavirus here on Tuesday.

The district head of the organization Aimal Khan said the organization had provided ration to thousands of deserving families so far and added that daily wagers were the worst hit of the contagion.

Thus, the organization was mainly focusing on this segment of the society and had launched a initiative to supply vegetables to their families on daily basis, Aimal Khan added.

More Stories From Pakistan

