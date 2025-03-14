Open Menu

Food Items’ Quality, Price Inspected At Wana Bazar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 14, 2025 | 04:30 PM

Food items’ quality, price inspected at Wana bazar

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) Additional Assistant Commissioner South Waziristan Lower, Wana, Inam Ullah Khan visited the Ramazan complaint desk in the market and reviewed the prices of food items.

According to the district administration, he issued instructions for the implementation of the government’s official price list.

Speaking on the occasion AAC also asked shopkeepers to adhere to the government’s prescribed prices and provide affordable and quality food items to citizens during the holy month of Ramazan.

He also took stock of cleanliness conditions in the market and directed for ensuring a safe and hygienic environment.

He said the government was making all out efforts to extend relief to citizens and it would not tolerate any negligence in this regard.

APP/slm

