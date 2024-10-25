Food Items Should Never Be Put In Non-standard Plastic Bags: Marriyum
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 25, 2024 | 06:54 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) Punjab Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that non-standard plastic could cause death, and food items should never be put in unhealthy plastic bags.
In a statement, she said that on the instructions of the Punjab chief minister, the squads of the environment protection department conducted an operation against the production and use of plastic bags, 56 food points were inspected, action was taken against eight food houses, and 10 shops were sealed.
Marriyum said that food houses and food shops were sealed for using plastic bags less than 75 microns; 15 kilos of harmful plastic bags were seized and two people were arrested after filing a case against them.
The senior minister said that eating in non-standard polythene bags causes cancer and other deadly diseases, adding plastic was death, citizens should not buy food in plastic bags from vendors.
The senior minister said that the public should refuse to buy plastic bags. When they would refuse buying plastic bags, manufacturers would not make them. She asked citizens to report the use of plastic bags on EPA's helpline 1373.
