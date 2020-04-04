Food items supply begins in Punjab: Dr Yasmin

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that under the Punjab government instructions, supply of food items to labourers and daily-wagers has started in the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that under the Punjab government instructions, supply of food items to labourers and daily-wagers has started in the province.

She met key philanthropists at Deputy Commissioner's office on Saturday to review the status of ration supply to the marginalized population in Punjab in the wake of coronavirus restrictions. Executive Director Akhuwat Dr Amjad Saqib, Professor Hussain Jaffery and technical officials from the Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) attended the meeting, along with other officials.

The PITB gave briefing on the development of database for registration, which would help the government identify the deserving people.

The government was also working in collaboration with Akhuwat, which already had a rich database of the labourers.

The minister said that the Punjab government had planned to provide supplies and essentials to labourers and street vendors as long as the crisis persisted.

She said that the objective of the efforts was to provide relief to the labourers who had suffered most due to restrictions.

She said, "We are fully aware of the problems of our people. We are trying our best to provide relief to the needy. We are constituting a coordination committee to ensure the supplies of rations. I am extremely thankful to the welfare organizations for their efforts to support the needy. At the same time, we are making all out efforts to combat the corona threat."