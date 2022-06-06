UrduPoint.com

Food Items Worth Millions Recovered From Hoarder; Godown Sealed

Sumaira FH Published June 06, 2022 | 03:40 PM

Food items worth millions recovered from hoarder; godown sealed

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :An official team recovered thousands of packets of cooking oil and hundreds of sacks of sugar worth millions of rupees from a godown in the city on Monday.

In continuation of ongoing drive ordered by the provincial government against hoarding of food items, Chief Officer (CO) Burewala Muhammad Akram Wahla, acting on information conveyed by Special Branch, raided a godown of a big grocery dealer at timber market and recovered 56,000 packets of cooking oil and 900 sacks of sugar.

The CO sealed the godown belonging to Malik Ghulam Rasool and started further proceedings against him.

Related Topics

Oil Burewala Market From Government Million

Recent Stories

Shot on vivo X80 — ‘Imtehan’ under Hamza Lar ..

Shot on vivo X80 — ‘Imtehan’ under Hamza Lari’s Direction Officially Rel ..

21 minutes ago
 Salman Khan's security tightened after threat lett ..

Salman Khan's security tightened after threat letter

23 minutes ago
 Govt plans to increase tax on income through socia ..

Govt plans to increase tax on income through social media

41 minutes ago
 Hbl Launches Its First Impact And Sustainability R ..

Hbl Launches Its First Impact And Sustainability Report

2 hours ago
 Blue World City Introduces Blue Town Smart City Bl ..

Blue World City Introduces Blue Town Smart City Block with easy access from cana ..

2 hours ago
 Armeena Khan opens up about no-confidence-motion a ..

Armeena Khan opens up about no-confidence-motion against PM Johnson

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.