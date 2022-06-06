Food items worth millions recovered from hoarder; godown sealed

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :An official team recovered thousands of packets of cooking oil and hundreds of sacks of sugar worth millions of rupees from a godown in the city on Monday.

In continuation of ongoing drive ordered by the provincial government against hoarding of food items, Chief Officer (CO) Burewala Muhammad Akram Wahla, acting on information conveyed by Special Branch, raided a godown of a big grocery dealer at timber market and recovered 56,000 packets of cooking oil and 900 sacks of sugar.

The CO sealed the godown belonging to Malik Ghulam Rasool and started further proceedings against him.