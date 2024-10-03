Food manufacturing units fined

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) imposed fine on two manufacturing units of foods

on Thursday.

Director Operation South Shehzad Maggasi launched action at Kot Addu, Saubzi Mandi Road

and GT Road.

Moreover, two milk shops and many restaurants were also fined worth Rs 95,000

over violating rules.

The restaurants were charged with mixing of adulterated spices into rotten vegetables.

DG PFA Asim Javed said, in a statement, every small and large unit associated with the food

was being checked on daily basis.