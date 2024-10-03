Food Manufacturing Units Fined
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 03, 2024 | 03:00 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) imposed fine on two manufacturing units of foods
on Thursday.
Director Operation South Shehzad Maggasi launched action at Kot Addu, Saubzi Mandi Road
and GT Road.
Moreover, two milk shops and many restaurants were also fined worth Rs 95,000
over violating rules.
The restaurants were charged with mixing of adulterated spices into rotten vegetables.
DG PFA Asim Javed said, in a statement, every small and large unit associated with the food
was being checked on daily basis.
