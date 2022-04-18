UrduPoint.com

Food Mart Fined For Overcharging Of Essential Items

Sumaira FH Published April 18, 2022 | 06:56 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022 ) :The district administration has intensified action against the sale of groceries at excessive prices during the month of Ramadan and imposed a fine of Rs 60,000 on Max Bachat Mart.

On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, Mukhtiarkar Altaf Korejo visited Max Bachat Mart on Monday and imposed a fine of Rs. 60,000 for overcharging prices of essential items.

