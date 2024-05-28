Food minister announces price reduction of bakery items

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) Punjab Food Minister Bilal Yasin has said the government is on a mission of providing quality and affordable food items to the people of Punjab.

After the clear reduction in the prices of flour, roti and naan, on the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister, the minister on Tuesday announced a significant reduction in bakery products.

According to the details, after meetings and negotiations with the representatives of the bakery association and various brands, a reduction of Rs. 30 has been made on the large bread, while the large bread available at less than Rs. 200 is being reduced by Rs. 20.

The Food minister said that a discount of Rs. 10 has been given on small bread and Rs. 5 on all kinds of buns.

Bilal Yasin said that a decrease of Rs 10 for 200 grams of rusk is announced while the prices of all types of bakery products were reduced significantly.

He said that the price reduction of bakery products will be implemented immediately and the price reduction will be applied to all brands and local bakery products across the province.

Bilal Yasin said that it will be the responsibility of Punjab Food Authority to maintain quality and ensure availability of products on the reduced prices. He said that the district administration, industries and Food department will ensure implementation of prices.

The minister said that all possible steps are being taken to provide affordable and quality food to the people of Punjab.