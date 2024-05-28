Open Menu

Food Minister Announces Price Reduction Of Bakery Items

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 28, 2024 | 06:50 PM

Food minister announces price reduction of bakery items

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) Punjab Food Minister Bilal Yasin has said the government is on a mission of providing quality and affordable food items to the people of Punjab.

After the clear reduction in the prices of flour, roti and naan, on the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister, the minister on Tuesday announced a significant reduction in bakery products.

According to the details, after meetings and negotiations with the representatives of the bakery association and various brands, a reduction of Rs. 30 has been made on the large bread, while the large bread available at less than Rs. 200 is being reduced by Rs. 20.

The Food minister said that a discount of Rs. 10 has been given on small bread and Rs. 5 on all kinds of buns.

Bilal Yasin said that a decrease of Rs 10 for 200 grams of rusk is announced while the prices of all types of bakery products were reduced significantly.

He said that the price reduction of bakery products will be implemented immediately and the price reduction will be applied to all brands and local bakery products across the province.

Bilal Yasin said that it will be the responsibility of Punjab Food Authority to maintain quality and ensure availability of products on the reduced prices. He said that the district administration, industries and Food department will ensure implementation of prices.

The minister said that all possible steps are being taken to provide affordable and quality food to the people of Punjab.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Price All Government Flour

Recent Stories

‘Govt can boost revenues by 40 billion with opti ..

‘Govt can boost revenues by 40 billion with optimized Tobacco Taxation’

11 minutes ago
 Nawaz Sharif says they are of May 28, and not of M ..

Nawaz Sharif says they are of May 28, and not of May 9

1 hour ago
 Nawaz Sharif again elected unopposed as PML-N pres ..

Nawaz Sharif again elected unopposed as PML-N president

4 hours ago
 New complaint lodged against Imran Khan over alleg ..

New complaint lodged against Imran Khan over alleged ‘hateful narrative’ aga ..

4 hours ago
 NAB law of 40-day physical remand be withdrawn, sa ..

NAB law of 40-day physical remand be withdrawn, says Khawaja Saad

4 hours ago
 Experience Innovation at Its Best — vivo V30e 5G ..

Experience Innovation at Its Best — vivo V30e 5G Now Available in Pakistan

4 hours ago
Fiza Ali stuns with her rendition of “Kahani Sun ..

Fiza Ali stuns with her rendition of “Kahani Suno” at London fashion show

5 hours ago
 PM takes notices of unannounced load-shedding in P ..

PM takes notices of unannounced load-shedding in Pakistan

5 hours ago
 Spain officially recognizes Palestine today

Spain officially recognizes Palestine today

5 hours ago
 Nation observing Youm-e-Takbeer today with nationa ..

Nation observing Youm-e-Takbeer today with national zeal

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 May 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 May 2024

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan