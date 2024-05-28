Food Minister Announces Price Reduction Of Bakery Items
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 28, 2024 | 06:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) Punjab Food Minister Bilal Yasin has said the government is on a mission of providing quality and affordable food items to the people of Punjab.
After the clear reduction in the prices of flour, roti and naan, on the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister, the minister on Tuesday announced a significant reduction in bakery products.
According to the details, after meetings and negotiations with the representatives of the bakery association and various brands, a reduction of Rs. 30 has been made on the large bread, while the large bread available at less than Rs. 200 is being reduced by Rs. 20.
The Food minister said that a discount of Rs. 10 has been given on small bread and Rs. 5 on all kinds of buns.
Bilal Yasin said that a decrease of Rs 10 for 200 grams of rusk is announced while the prices of all types of bakery products were reduced significantly.
He said that the price reduction of bakery products will be implemented immediately and the price reduction will be applied to all brands and local bakery products across the province.
Bilal Yasin said that it will be the responsibility of Punjab Food Authority to maintain quality and ensure availability of products on the reduced prices. He said that the district administration, industries and Food department will ensure implementation of prices.
The minister said that all possible steps are being taken to provide affordable and quality food to the people of Punjab.
Recent Stories
‘Govt can boost revenues by 40 billion with optimized Tobacco Taxation’
Nawaz Sharif says they are of May 28, and not of May 9
Nawaz Sharif again elected unopposed as PML-N president
New complaint lodged against Imran Khan over alleged ‘hateful narrative’ aga ..
NAB law of 40-day physical remand be withdrawn, says Khawaja Saad
Experience Innovation at Its Best — vivo V30e 5G Now Available in Pakistan
Fiza Ali stuns with her rendition of “Kahani Suno” at London fashion show
PM takes notices of unannounced load-shedding in Pakistan
Spain officially recognizes Palestine today
Nation observing Youm-e-Takbeer today with national zeal
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 May 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Youm-e-Takbeer celebrated with enthusiasm in Hub and Lasbela1 minute ago
-
LESCO collects over Rs 5.46m from 117 defaulters in 24 hours2 minutes ago
-
Youm-e-Takbeer celebrated with national spirit in Kurram District2 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 341,400 cusecs water2 minutes ago
-
FESCO to hold E-court on Wednesday2 minutes ago
-
CM pledges priority for farmers' welfare12 minutes ago
-
LESCO detects 85,576 power pilferers in 246 days12 minutes ago
-
Pakistan defense made impregnable on May 28, 1998: KP Governor42 minutes ago
-
AJK observes 26th Youm-e-Takbeer with zeal and fervor51 minutes ago
-
Pakistan celebrates Yaum-e-Takbeer with ‘Don’t Underestimate’ message to India52 minutes ago
-
Rally on Youm-e-Takbeer held in Rajanpur52 minutes ago
-
Pakistan strongly condemns Israel’s indiscriminate bombardment in Rafah: PM52 minutes ago