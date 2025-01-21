Food Minister assures no serious issues in rice export

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) Federal Minister for National food Security & Research, Rana Tanveer Hussain on Tuesday informed the Upper House that there are no significant concerns regarding rice exports, and the government was also focusing to increase the export.

Speaking in the Senate of Pakistan on a calling attention notice moved by Senator Sarmad Ali, Tanveer stated that any issues regarding interceptions were minor and had already been resolved.

He emphasized that the export process was functioning smoothly, as exports on track to exceed last year's figures.

The Minister Tanveer explained that although there had been concerns rose about certain regions, which were resolved through consultations with rice exporters and provincial governments. "Our rice exports are progressing well, and we are targeting even higher exports this year. Last year, our rice export totaled four billion Dollars, and we are on track to surpass previous figure," he hoped.

Tanveer also highlighted the government's proactive approach to addressing potential issues, particularly through meetings with rice exporters' associations. Minister Tanveer assured that any operational challenges, such as specific requirements from farmers, were being addressed efficiently.

"We are facilitating exporters and addressing their concerns.

Any minor issues were resolved quickly and effectively, and we are committed to continuing this smooth process," he added.

The Minister Tanveer said that government is focusing on agricultural support, particularly in the rice sector, which remains a key export for Pakistan. He reassured that the government had also been proactive in resolving the sugar crisis and had managed to keep sugar prices below the benchmark price.

"We have ensured that sugar prices have remained stable, and despite fluctuations, the prices have been contained well within acceptable limits," he remarked.

Rana Tanveer said that boosting exports is a top priority for the incumbent government, especially under Prime Minister’s directive. He confirmed that efforts are underway to support farmers through provincial government initiatives, with additional steps being taken to encourage best practices in farming and advising farmers on the right quantity and types of fertilizers to use.

"This is part of our larger goal of increasing exports to improve the current account and trade deficit," he concluded.

The government was monitoring the situation closely and that any emerging issues would be addressed promptly to ensure that the agricultural export sector continues to thrive, he concluded.

