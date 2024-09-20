Food Minister chairs meeting to review development projects

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) To review the progress of work on different ongoing development schemes a meeting was held under the chairmanship of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for food Zahir Shah Toru which was attended by Provincial Assembly members Iftikhar Ali Mashwani, Amir Farzand Khan, Chairman DDAC Zarshad Khan, Tariq Ariani and Deputy Commissioner Mardan Behzad Adil besides officers from other departments.

During the meeting, the provincial minister and members of the assembly were briefed in detail about the progress on development projects.

The Provincial Food Minister strictly instructed the officers to perform their duties efficiently for the timely completion of development projects and provide maximum relief to the people.

The officers of all the departments were instructed to complete the ongoing development projects as soon as possible so that the public can benefit from the ongoing projects.

On this occasion, Zahir Shah Toru said that the timely completion of development schemes is one of the top priorities of the government and any kind of lapse in this regard will not be tolerated.