Food Minister Control Room In Food Directorate

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 04th April 2020 | 09:25 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Food, Qalandar Lodhi Saturday visited the control room being established in food directorate to monitor the availability of four and daily use items

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Food, Qalandar Lodhi Saturday visited the control room being established in food directorate to monitor the availability of four and daily use items.

He also apprised himself about the provision of flour to people on control rates and procurement of wheat to flour mills.

Speaking on the occasion, he directed smooth supply of wheat to mills and ensure availability of control rate flour to consumers. He also directed to cancel the quota of mills that are not functional.

He also directed concerned to mobilize field officers of the food directorate and acquire daily report of market situation.

