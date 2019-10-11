UrduPoint.com
Food Minister Directs Cane Commissioner To Protect Growers From Middleman

Fri 11th October 2019 | 04:29 PM

Punjab Food Minister Samiullah Chaudhry has directed the cane commissioner to protect sugarcane growers from the exploitation of middleman, besides taking care of farmers of sugarcane

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :Punjab food Minister Samiullah Chaudhry has directed the cane commissioner to protect sugarcane growers from the exploitation of middleman, besides taking care of farmers of sugarcane.

He directed this while addressing a meeting held here on Thursday.

Punjab Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal as well as Food Minister Samiullah agreed upon the recommendations including payments to farmers through banks, increasing fine, giving punishments for less weighing, giving proper receipts and involving established committees to determine sugar support price.

The meeting also reviewed sugar ex-mill and support price for the sugarcane crushing season 2018-19 and 2019-20, demand and supply, legal reforms review and proposed amendments in the rules.

Agriculture Additional Secretary Ubaid Ullah and others attended the meeting.

