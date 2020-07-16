UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Food Minister For Action Against Profiteers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 05:40 PM

Food minister for action against profiteers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Food Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Qalandar Khan Lodhi on Thursday directed concerned officials of the food department to ensure that masses get edible items at prescribed rates.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting to discuss wheat procurement issue, supply of official wheat to flour mills and other issues.

The meeting approved rates for supply of wheat from the inter and intera provincial godowns.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Food Khushal Khan, Director Foods Zubair Ahmed, officials of the Law and Finance departments attended the meeting.

The provincial minister directed the food department to ensure availability of edible items at prescribed rates.

He added that it was responsibility of the government to provide edible items to masses and added that no negligence on the part of the food department would be tolerated in this regard.

Meanwhile, the provincial minister also directed to continue crackdown against profiteers and elements who overcharged masses.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa From Government Wheat Flour

Recent Stories

NAB summons Khawaja Asif again in a housing societ ..

31 minutes ago

EAD celebrates first critically endangered Addax b ..

31 minutes ago

“Huawei Remains Focused on 5G Advancements in Th ..

32 minutes ago

Dubai Customs launches transit trade guide to keep ..

35 minutes ago

Briefing on the results of the visit of the WHO Re ..

41 minutes ago

Germany&#039;s EU Council presidency provides grea ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.