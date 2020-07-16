Food minister for action against profiteers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Food Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Qalandar Khan Lodhi on Thursday directed concerned officials of the food department to ensure that masses get edible items at prescribed rates.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting to discuss wheat procurement issue, supply of official wheat to flour mills and other issues.

The meeting approved rates for supply of wheat from the inter and intera provincial godowns.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Food Khushal Khan, Director Foods Zubair Ahmed, officials of the Law and Finance departments attended the meeting.

The provincial minister directed the food department to ensure availability of edible items at prescribed rates.

He added that it was responsibility of the government to provide edible items to masses and added that no negligence on the part of the food department would be tolerated in this regard.

Meanwhile, the provincial minister also directed to continue crackdown against profiteers and elements who overcharged masses.