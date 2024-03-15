Open Menu

Food Minister Inaugurates Ramazan Dastarkhan In Mardan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 15, 2024 | 09:04 PM

Provincial Minister for Food Zahir Shah Toru officially inaugurated the Ramazan Dastarkhan at the Panah Gah run by the Social Welfare Department at the District Headquarters Hospital, Mardan

Members of Provincial Assembly from Mardan Iftikhar Ali Mashwani, Tufail Anjum, Abdul Salam Afridi, Ehtsham Advocate and Zarshad Khan besides Deputy Commissioner Mardan Muhammad Fayaz Khan Sherpao, Medical Superintendent of DHQ Hospital Dr. Javed Iqbal also participated in the inauguration ceremony.

The Minister of Food and Assembly members broke the fast with a large number of people.

On this occasion, the Minister was informed that Sehri and iftari facilities are regularly provided to common people including patients' caregivers.

Talking to the media on this occasion, Zahir Shah Toru said that at the moment a total of 11panah gahs were functional in the province where quality food was provided in iftari and Sehri to the people.

To a question, the Minister informed that a special campaign is going on throughout the province to control prices during Ramazan and a large number of traders and shopkeepers involved in profiteering have been sent to jail during the last three days.

He said that during the month of Ramazan, the provision of Rs. 10,000 for deserving family will be started in a few days. This will benefit more than eight and half lac families.

He said that a vigorous campaign is being conducted against those who create artificial price hike and illegal profiteers in order to supply food items at reasonable prices to the people across the province.

Zahir Shah Toru asked the public to identify the profiteers and hoarders so that action could be taken against them.

More Stories From Pakistan