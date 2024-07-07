Open Menu

Food Minister Inspects Flour Prices Across Lahore

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 07, 2024 | 10:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2024) Punjab Food Minister Bilal Yasin conducted an extensive field inspection of flour prices on a public holiday, visiting various markets in Lahore.

His tour included stops at Mozang Road, Shadman Market, Wahdat Road, Allama Iqbal Town, Yateem Khana Multan Road, Thokar Niaz Baig, Gulberg, Garden Town, Makkah Colony, Walton Road, and R.A. Bazaar.

During the inspection, Bilal Yasin identified and penalised two prominent supermarkets for failing to display clear price information for flour. The relevant food controller was also issued a warning.

Emphasising the importance of transparency, the food minister insisted that all stores and flour dealers must clearly communicate their prices.

He announced that all officials’ leaves have been canceled in food department to ensure consistent monitoring and enforcement.

Stores and dealers found to be artificially inflating flour prices will face strict penalties. He warned that stringent action would be taken in any area where overpriced flour is being sold.

Under the directive of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, providing affordable flour to the economically disadvantaged remains a priority. Any officer or employee failing to enforce these measures will face consequences.

