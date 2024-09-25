Food Minister inspects wheat storage centers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) Provincial Minister for Food, Zahir Shah Toru paid a four-day tour of Dir Upper, Dir Lower, Chitral Upper, and Chitral Lower to inspect wheat storage centers and ensure the quality of wheat being stored.

On the second day of his visit, Minister Toru inspected the Bamburet Wheat Storage Center, where he was briefed by the District food Controller about the storage processes.

The Minister instructed officials to ensure regular monitoring and proper storage of wheat in all warehouses.

Highlighting the government's efforts, he said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had procured wheat from local farmers to safeguard their interests.

This initiative, he said , has led to a significant reduction in flour prices across the province.