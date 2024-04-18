Food Minister Reviews Naan, Roti Prices; Got Arrested 13 Violators
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 18, 2024 | 05:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) Food Minister Punjab Bilal Yasin visited different city areas on Thursday
and got arrested another 13 people for not selling naan and roti at government
fixed prices.
Bilal Yasin reviewed prices at Roti Naan shops in Temple Road, Karim Park
and Thokar Niaz Baig areas.
He got arrested 13 people on the spot for selling expensive roti and naan.
Speaking on the occasion, Food Minister Bilal Yasin said the sale of expensive
roti and naan was not acceptable in any area, roti would be available at Rs 16
and naan at Rs 20.
Bilal Yasin said that it was his government’s mission that the benefit of reduction
in flour price should be trickled down to the people instead of middlemen.
The food minister said that affordable Roti and Naan were available in 80 percent
of the areas. The operation would continue until 100 percent implementation
of notified price, he added.
Recent Stories
Azam Khan likely to miss T20I series against Kiwis due to discomfort in right kn ..
Badar Shahbaz Warraich appointed as PM’s media coordinator
Finance Minister rules out rupee devaluation in talks with IMF
National team determined for good performance against New Zealand: Babar Azam
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 April 2024
Saka and Odegaard start for Arsenal, Guerreiro in Bayern midfield
Qatar PM says re-evaluating Israel-Hamas mediation role
Govt spokesperson terms allegations of PTI's Marwat against Saudi Arabia 'heinou ..
Minister appreciate UAE’s support for Pakistan economic challenges
Manchester City v Real Madrid Champions League starting line-ups
MIGA's support Pakistan in attracting foreign investments: Federal Minister for ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
President Zardari addresses Joint Session of Parliament for 7th time3 minutes ago
-
Online, on-campus classes for e-Rozgaar Training Programme begin3 minutes ago
-
FIA registers 11 cases against consumers for electricity pilferage3 minutes ago
-
APHC pays homage to S Hameed Wani on his martyrdom anniversary3 minutes ago
-
UNHCR Country Representative calls on federal minister for SAFRON, discusses Afghan refugee’s issu ..13 minutes ago
-
Lahore revamping plan gets deadline of June 3013 minutes ago
-
12 dead, 1270 injured in Punjab road accidents13 minutes ago
-
ETPB land worth Rs 40 bln retrieved so far23 minutes ago
-
CCPO reviews by-elections, security arrangements for Pak-New Zealand cricket matches33 minutes ago
-
South Punjab, PILDAT launch ‘Hum Ahang’ project to improve governance43 minutes ago
-
Commissioner for stern action against dengue larvae53 minutes ago
-
Dry & Cloudy weather forecasts for Sukkur53 minutes ago