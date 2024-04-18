Food Minister reviews naan, roti prices; got arrested 13 violators

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) Food Minister Punjab Bilal Yasin visited different city areas on Thursday

and got arrested another 13 people for not selling naan and roti at government

fixed prices.

Bilal Yasin reviewed prices at Roti Naan shops in Temple Road, Karim Park

and Thokar Niaz Baig areas.

He got arrested 13 people on the spot for selling expensive roti and naan.

Speaking on the occasion, Food Minister Bilal Yasin said the sale of expensive

roti and naan was not acceptable in any area, roti would be available at Rs 16

and naan at Rs 20.

Bilal Yasin said that it was his government’s mission that the benefit of reduction

in flour price should be trickled down to the people instead of middlemen.

The food minister said that affordable Roti and Naan were available in 80 percent

of the areas. The operation would continue until 100 percent implementation

of notified price, he added.