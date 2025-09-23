Open Menu

Food Minister Reviews Works Of Quaid-e-Azam Cadet College Sanjawi Project

Faizan Hashmi Published September 23, 2025 | 10:50 PM

Food Minister reviews works of Quaid-e-Azam Cadet College Sanjawi project

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) Balochistan food Minister and Chairman Balochistan Food Authority Haji Noor Muhammad Khan Dummar on Tuesday visited Quaid-e-Azam Cadet College Sanjawi area of Ziarat district to review progress of ongoing projects.

On this occasion, Assistant Engineer Muhammad Asif gave a detailed briefing regarding ongoing projects.

Work is going on rapidly on various buildings of Quaid-e-Azam Cadet College Sanjawi, which will be completed as soon as possible.

Provincial Food Minister and Chairman Food Authority Haji Noor Muhammad Khan Dummar will soon inaugurate Quaid-e-Azam Cadet College Sanjawi.

The Food Minister Haji Noor said that during his government, efforts were made day and night to solve the basic problems of the people, the best Quaid-e-Azam Cadet College has been built in Sanjawi.

He said that the facilities that are lacking in Quaid-e-Azam Cadet College Sanjawi would be completed saying that he could address the problems of his people day and night on priority basis during incumbent government and in the future this would be continued.

He further said that Quaid-e-Azam Cadet College is at the junction of different districts of Balochistan, therefore every possible effort would be made to equip this college with modern facilities. He maintained that it would remain open at all times to serve the public.

