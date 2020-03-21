Food minister visits Civil Hospital to check arrangements for coronavirus patients

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for food Samiullah Chaudhry visited Civil Hospital here on Saturday. Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry was also with him.

Medical Superintendent Civil Hospital Bahawalpur Dr. Rana Muhammad Yousuf briefed the minister that Civil Hospital has been dedicated to the coronavirus patients.

Initially, 107 beds out of 410 have been assigned for the patients of coronavirus. However, not a single patient of the fatal disease has been admitted to the hospital yet.

He told that the hospital has been divided into 4 zones. As many as 27 ventilators and more than 100 doctors are on stand by to treat the coronavirus patients.

The minister appreciated the arrangements made at the hospital.