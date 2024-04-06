Food Minister Visits Nowshera Bazar, Checked Quality, Prices Of Edibles
Umer Jamshaid Published April 06, 2024 | 09:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Food, Zahir Shah Toru made a surprise visit to the main Bazar of District Nowshera on Saturday and checked the quality and prices of edibles.
During his visit, the minister inquired about the official price lists for food items, especially focusing on the prices of vegetables, meat, and other commodities from vendors.
On the occasion, Member Provincial Assembly Zar Alam also accompanied the minister. The minister attentively listened to complaints from citizens regarding inflation and breaches of official price lists.
He issued a stern warning to business owners dealing with food items, emphasizing the importance of complying with government-set prices or facing severe legal consequences.
Addressing officials of the District Administration and the food department, Toru instructed them to ensure the availability of food items to the public at government-approved rates without fail, warning of swift action against officers found guilty of negligence.
Appealing to citizens, the provincial minister urged them to promptly report any artificial price hikes to the food department and provide evidence of responsible citizenship.
He reaffirmed the provincial government's dedication to providing relief to the public by undertaking all necessary measures.
