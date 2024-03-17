Food Minister's Inspections Lead To Disposal Of 2,500 Kg Of Spoiled Meat
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 17, 2024 | 03:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) Punjab Food Minister Bilal Yasin led a comprehensive inspection drive with Punjab Food Authority (PFA) teams in markets in the provincial capital here on Sunday.
The vigorous scrutiny resulted in the disposal of a staggering 2,500 kilograms of spoiled, substandard, and expired meat, bringing a sense of relief to Lahore's residents.
Under the vigilant eye of the provincial minister, the PFA teams descended upon Moghulpura Market, meticulously inspecting meat shops in the vicinity. In addition to swiftly disposing of unfit meat, strict warnings were issued to violators of food safety regulations.
Talking to media, Food Minister Bilal Yasin revealed that immediate action was taken to seize substandard and expired meat from the shelves of meat shops. He lamented the discovery of foul-smelling meat in unhygienic freezers, underscoring the urgency of situation.
During the inspections, Bilal Yasin noted deficiencies in cleanliness and the presence of pests, urging for swift rectification.
The food minister directed the PFA teams to ensure the comprehensive traceability of meat supplied across Punjab, including Lahore. He reiterated his commitment to providing safe and hygienic food to the people, particularly during Ramazan. In line with directives from the Punjab Chief Minister, a concerted crackdown against counterfeit mafia is underway, with PFA inspection teams fully mobilized throughout the province.
Encouraging citizen participation, Bilal Yasin called upon the people to collaborate with the Punjab Food Authority in eradicating adulteration and counterfeiting in food. In case of any grievances, he urged citizens to promptly reach out to the authorities at 1223, ensuring immediate corrective action on the ground.
