Food Minster Directs Special Campaign Against Overpricing Of Food Commodities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 07:08 PM

Food Minster directs special campaign against overpricing of food commodities

Minister Food Khyber Pakhkunkhwa, Atif Khan on Monday directed food authorities to launch a special campaign against overpricing of essential food commodities and flour mills to check both quality and quantity food items

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :Minister Food Khyber Pakhkunkhwa, Atif Khan on Monday directed food authorities to launch a special campaign against overpricing of essential food commodities and flour mills to check both quality and quantity food items.

The minister while chairing a meeting of Food Department here on Monday directed to start special checking of essential food items and ensure availability of all food commodities including chicken, meat, fruits and vegetables at notifies rates.

The meeting decided to computerized all the recoded of food warehouses.

The minister also directed to complete all inquiries in the food department at the earliest and initiate legal actions against officials involved in negligence of duties and malpractices .

He directed district food controllers and Rationing Controllers to inspect grinding at flour mills to ensure that the wheat purchased by mills is grinded and the atta is supplied in the market.

The minister also directed to evolve effective transparent and vibrant monitoring system to check price control of essential food items.

