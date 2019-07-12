UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Food, Nutrition Security Fundamental Element For Poverty Alleviation: Ali Muhammad

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 09:39 PM

Food, nutrition security fundamental element for poverty alleviation: Ali Muhammad

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan on Friday stressed that food and nutrition security was a fundamental element for poverty alleviation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan on Friday stressed that food and nutrition security was a fundamental element for poverty alleviation.

He was addressing the 1st Pakistan Food-Nutrition International Summit organized by Riphah International University here.

Ali Muhammad Khan had inaugurated the conference and focused on the agriculture sector and its significance for food and nutrition. He said that the sector had been facing a number of key challenges over the last decade. As a result, the performance of this sector had reduced as compared to its potential, in recent times with low growth of around 3.

3 percent over the last decade, he added.

The Summit underscored the importance of food and nutrition in Pakistan for achieving Sustainable Development Goals related to Hunger and Nutrition, a press release said.

The key speakers form leading National/ International organizations, universities and private sector emphasized that the production of food was not sufficient, the challenge of its accessibility and to observe optimum level of nutrition which was essential for human growth.

It was need of the hour that every individual including government private sectors should play their effective role for achieving the sustainable growth rate of the country, they added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Agriculture Riphah International University Government

Recent Stories

NAB gives possession letters to Khayaban-i-Amin So ..

2 minutes ago

Xu and Dabrowski knock out defending Wimbledon cha ..

2 minutes ago

US Demands Venezuela Provide Update on Detained 6 ..

2 minutes ago

NASA Astronaut Plants Tree in Baikonur Ahead of Fi ..

2 minutes ago

US Labor Secretary Acosta announces resignation ov ..

20 minutes ago

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Talked Bilateral T ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.