Food, nutrition security fundamental element for poverty alleviation: Ali Muhammad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan on Friday stressed that food and nutrition security was a fundamental element for poverty alleviation.

He was addressing the 1st Pakistan Food-Nutrition International Summit organized by Riphah International University here.

Ali Muhammad Khan had inaugurated the conference and focused on the agriculture sector and its significance for food and nutrition. He said that the sector had been facing a number of key challenges over the last decade. As a result, the performance of this sector had reduced as compared to its potential, in recent times with low growth of around 3.

3 percent over the last decade, he added.

The Summit underscored the importance of food and nutrition in Pakistan for achieving Sustainable Development Goals related to Hunger and Nutrition, a press release said.

The key speakers form leading National/ International organizations, universities and private sector emphasized that the production of food was not sufficient, the challenge of its accessibility and to observe optimum level of nutrition which was essential for human growth.

It was need of the hour that every individual including government private sectors should play their effective role for achieving the sustainable growth rate of the country, they added.