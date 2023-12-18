Food of 5 marriage halls confiscated

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Headquarters Kashif Raza Awan has confiscated food from five marriage halls on charge of violation of one-dish and marriage act

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Headquarters Kashif Raza Awan has confiscated food from five marriage halls on charge of violation of one-dish and marriage act.

A spokesman of local administration said here on Monday that the ADC inspected various marriage halls and marquees and found violation of one-dish and marriage act at five sites.

Therefore, the ADC confiscated entire food from Lyallpur Garrison, Crown Palace, Quilim, Khayyam and Silver Spoon marriage halls.

Later, the confiscated food was distributed among the inmates of SOS Village, he added.

The spokesman further said that the admin officers had inspected 3358 marriage halls up till now from November 04 and found violation of one-dish and marriage act at 224 sites. Hence, they sealed 75 marriage halls in addition to arresting 58 caters from the spot.

The admin officers also imposed a total fine of Rs.16.498 million on violators besides getting cases registered and arrested 22 accused so far, he added.