Open Menu

Food Of 5 Marriage Halls Confiscated

Faizan Hashmi Published December 18, 2023 | 08:38 PM

Food of 5 marriage halls confiscated

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Headquarters Kashif Raza Awan has confiscated food from five marriage halls on charge of violation of one-dish and marriage act

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Headquarters Kashif Raza Awan has confiscated food from five marriage halls on charge of violation of one-dish and marriage act.

A spokesman of local administration said here on Monday that the ADC inspected various marriage halls and marquees and found violation of one-dish and marriage act at five sites.

Therefore, the ADC confiscated entire food from Lyallpur Garrison, Crown Palace, Quilim, Khayyam and Silver Spoon marriage halls.

Later, the confiscated food was distributed among the inmates of SOS Village, he added.

The spokesman further said that the admin officers had inspected 3358 marriage halls up till now from November 04 and found violation of one-dish and marriage act at 224 sites. Hence, they sealed 75 marriage halls in addition to arresting 58 caters from the spot.

The admin officers also imposed a total fine of Rs.16.498 million on violators besides getting cases registered and arrested 22 accused so far, he added.

Related Topics

Fine Marriage Somali Shilling November Silver From Million

Recent Stories

SC neither makes rules for body search at airports ..

SC neither makes rules for body search at airports nor seeks exemption: Spokesma ..

4 minutes ago
 The Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (Retd) ..

The Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (Retd) Maqbool Baqar directs AG Sindh ..

3 minutes ago
 Steel industrialists demand withdrawal of PHL surc ..

Steel industrialists demand withdrawal of PHL surcharge to boost industry

4 minutes ago
 ACS dissatisfies over Nishtar Hospital slow pace o ..

ACS dissatisfies over Nishtar Hospital slow pace of upgradation

4 minutes ago
 Court acquits PTI ex-chairman, Asad Umar in May 25 ..

Court acquits PTI ex-chairman, Asad Umar in May 25 vandalism case

4 minutes ago
 Over 8 mln cotton bales arrive at ginneries facto ..

Over 8 mln cotton bales arrive at ginneries factories

4 minutes ago
Technical & vocational training centers being upg ..

Technical & vocational training centers being upgraded in Balochistan

4 minutes ago
 MD reviews WASA revenue collection

MD reviews WASA revenue collection

4 minutes ago
 Entry test for SAU postgraduate degree programs se ..

Entry test for SAU postgraduate degree programs set

4 minutes ago
 Another family member of the gas leakage incident ..

Another family member of the gas leakage incident passes away

4 minutes ago
 ICT food teams active to provide safe food: spokes ..

ICT food teams active to provide safe food: spokesperson

11 minutes ago
 IESCO notifies power suspension programme

IESCO notifies power suspension programme

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan