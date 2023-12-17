Open Menu

Food Of Five Marquees Confiscated

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 17, 2023

Food of five marquees confiscated

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2023) Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Kashif Raza Awan confiscated food from five marquees on charges of violation of the One-Dish and Marriage Act.

A spokesman for the local administration said here on Sunday that ADC inspected various halls and marquees and found violations at five sites.

He confiscated food from Paradise Grand Marquee, Paradise Plus Marquee, Silver Spoon Canal Road, Victorian Executive Marquee and Khyyam Marquee, Sargodha Road.

Later, the confiscated food was distributed among the inmates of public welfare organisations, he added.

