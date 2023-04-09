Food officials crackdown in Peshawar, Khurram district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2023 ) :The officials of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority crackdown in Peshawar District and Kurram Lower and Central District and conducted operations against adulteration mafia in Peshawar Town-1 and Town-4, a spokesperson Food Safety Authority told media men here on Sunday.

He disclosed that 300 kg of non-standard sweets and ghee were seized by exporting, and heavy fines were also imposed on the spot during visits to various localities across Peshawar District. Two bakery units have been fined for using non-food grade colors and poor sanitation, food safety officials said.

The Food safety team also inspected grocery stores, ice cream shops and hotels in various markets in Lower Kurram Lower and Central Khurram district, the spokesman said.

During the inspection, expired food items and mislabeled ice cream were found, which were destroyed on the spot and fines were also imposed, the officials of the Food Authority said.

He said as directives of the Director General Shah Rukh Ali Khan, the officials would not sit down till the elimination of food adulteration like canker sores during the Holy month of Ramazan. He said fines were also imposed on the spot and cases under the Food Act were also registered against those involved in such illegal practice.