Food officials imposes fines on hotels owners, shopkeepers

HANGU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) ::Following instructions of Director Food Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Saadat Hassan, Assistant Food Controller Shahid Ali Khan and his staff under the supervision of District Food Controller Salahuddin Thursday raided the markets of Hangu city and Kacha Paka and checked various edibles items.

They in a general inspection of the big stores and other shops and fined some shopkeepers while others were issued warnings.

Assistant Food Controller Shahid Ali while talking to reporters said that they have taken action against hotels for unhygienic conditions insides, bakeries and other shops.

The action was taken under the Food Act along with imposition of fines on some shopkeepers for selling low weight bread, non-compliance with government tariffs and other violations. Assistant Food Controller Shahid Ali issued instructions to enforce food laws and in case of non-compliance, action will not be taken.