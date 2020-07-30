UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Food Officials Imposes Fines On Hotels Owners, Shopkeepers

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 10:50 PM

Food officials imposes fines on hotels owners, shopkeepers

HANGU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) ::Following instructions of Director Food Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Saadat Hassan, Assistant Food Controller Shahid Ali Khan and his staff under the supervision of District Food Controller Salahuddin Thursday raided the markets of Hangu city and Kacha Paka and checked various edibles items.

They in a general inspection of the big stores and other shops and fined some shopkeepers while others were issued warnings.

Assistant Food Controller Shahid Ali while talking to reporters said that they have taken action against hotels for unhygienic conditions insides, bakeries and other shops.

The action was taken under the Food Act along with imposition of fines on some shopkeepers for selling low weight bread, non-compliance with government tariffs and other violations. Assistant Food Controller Shahid Ali issued instructions to enforce food laws and in case of non-compliance, action will not be taken.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Hangu Market Government Weight

Recent Stories

Emirates Fatwa Council congratulates President, VP ..

11 minutes ago

Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain congratulates King of Moro ..

26 minutes ago

FPCCI VP rejects Indian propaganda against newly e ..

41 minutes ago

Ruler of Sharjah congratulates King of Morocco on ..

1 hour ago

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah congratulates King of Moro ..

1 hour ago

Javed Murtaza appointed PCB’s Chief Financial Of ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.