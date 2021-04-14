Food officials inspect foot items in different bazaars

The officials of the Food Safety Authority Wednesday visited different bazaars in Kohat and inspected the food items in different shops besides thoroughly checked milks in the milk shops, meat and other edibles items

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) ::The officials of the Food Safety Authority Wednesday visited different bazaars in Kohat and inspected the food items in different shops besides thoroughly checked milks in the milk shops, meat and other edibles items.

The team led by Assistant Director Syed Suleman along with Food Safety Officer Rizwan Wazir on the directives and complaints received by Deputy Director Operations of KP Food Safety Authority Kamran Khan Yousufzai checked food items available in shops of different bazaars here in Kohat.

While checking milk samples in milk shops AD and FSO have sealed a milk shop on charges of heavy adulteration in milk, and owners of two other milk shops are warned for selling substandard milk.

Both the officers have also sealed a general store when five hundred packets of outdated food items have recovered from the store.

DDO Kamran Khan Yousufzai directed the staff concerned to increase their visit to different bazaars the in holy month of Ramazan for ensuring availability of adulteration free quality food items for the public.