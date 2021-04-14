UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Food Officials Inspect Foot Items In Different Bazaars

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 06:56 PM

Food officials inspect foot items in different bazaars

The officials of the Food Safety Authority Wednesday visited different bazaars in Kohat and inspected the food items in different shops besides thoroughly checked milks in the milk shops, meat and other edibles items

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) ::The officials of the Food Safety Authority Wednesday visited different bazaars in Kohat and inspected the food items in different shops besides thoroughly checked milks in the milk shops, meat and other edibles items.

The team led by Assistant Director Syed Suleman along with Food Safety Officer Rizwan Wazir on the directives and complaints received by Deputy Director Operations of KP Food Safety Authority Kamran Khan Yousufzai checked food items available in shops of different bazaars here in Kohat.

While checking milk samples in milk shops AD and FSO have sealed a milk shop on charges of heavy adulteration in milk, and owners of two other milk shops are warned for selling substandard milk.

Both the officers have also sealed a general store when five hundred packets of outdated food items have recovered from the store.

DDO Kamran Khan Yousufzai directed the staff concerned to increase their visit to different bazaars the in holy month of Ramazan for ensuring availability of adulteration free quality food items for the public.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Visit Kohat From

Recent Stories

Erdogan Says Montreux Convention Will Not Apply to ..

3 minutes ago

22 more coronavirus patients die in Faisalabad

3 minutes ago

Court reserves decision on Pervaiz Ashraf's acquit ..

3 minutes ago

Dist admin launches drive to ensure subsidized rat ..

3 minutes ago

DIG chairs meeting to review law & order situation ..

6 minutes ago

ED notifies transfer, posting of high raking offic ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.