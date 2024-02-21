Food Officials Inspects Food Items In Different Markets
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 21, 2024 | 01:40 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Khushal program and directives of the Deputy Commissioner Kohat Dr. Azmatullah Wazir, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority team inspected food items in various markets of Kohat.
Through a modern mobile testing laboratory, they tested and proved the adulteration of water in milk.
Seller was fined, on this occasion.
A grocery store was also fined for having a large quantity of expired items and was issued necessary instructions to other shopkeepers to ensure the implementation of the law.
