Food officials recovered 1000 kg substandard meat in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2023) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority raids continue in Peshawar even on a holiday on Sunday.

Food safety team conducted operations at Bacha Khan Chowk, Kohat Road and Peshawar Motorway Toll Plaza, a Spokesman of Food Authority told media men here. The food safety team suddenly raided the butchers in Bacha Khan Chowk.

The butchers flee from the sight of Butchery, Food Authority Officials, spokesperson said, adding, that the Butchers were selling substandard meat of young calves on the roadside in very poor sanitation conditions. The officials of the food authority recovered more than 1000 kg of meat caught and destroyed it with a case that has been registered against the accused, selling substandard meat.

Food safety teams also blockaded Peshawar Toll Plaza and Kohat Road and searched out vehicles to find the culprits involved in selling substandard meat. The spokesman of the Food Authority said that they have inspected milk tankers, fish, honey, chickens and other food items vehicles at Motorway Toll Plaza.

He said 100 litres of adulterated and non-standard milk was destroyed and heavy fines were also imposed. DG Halal Food Authority Shafiqullah Khan said they would ensure regular checking of milk tankers at entry points to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from other provinces.

