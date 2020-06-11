UrduPoint.com
Food Officials Visit Bazaars In Kohat

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 12:55 AM

Food officials visit bazaars in Kohat

Deputy Director Food Authority Kamran Khan, Food Safety Officer Salman Ahmad Khan visited various markets in the city and checked the quality of foods at different shops

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :Deputy Director Food Authority Kamran Khan, Food Safety Officer Salman Ahmad Khan visited various markets in the city and checked the quality of foods at different shops.

The officials during their visit to a general store found substandard quality and expired food items and sealed the store, besides imposing fine on it.

