Food on wheels: Food trucks taking Capital by storm

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) The food truck trend has taken Capital by storm, with these mobile eateries serving up a diverse range of cuisines to the city's vibrant and growing population.

From traditional Pakistani dishes to international flavors, food trucks have become a staple in Islamabad's culinary scene.

The trend is driven by the increasing demand for convenience, unique dining experiences, and flexibility. Food trucks offer a refreshing alternative to traditional restaurants, allowing customers to enjoy a wide range of cuisines in a casual and relaxed atmosphere.

Food trucks serving global flavors, such as Korean BBQ tacos and curry-infused burritos, are gaining popularity, while dessert trucks specializing in cupcakes and artisan ice creams are also on the rise. A food truck owner in Islamabad said "Food trucks offer a unique dining experience that is both convenient and delicious and we love serving our customers and getting feedback on our dishes."

He mentioned that one of the key benefits of a food truck is its mobility, allowing him to take it to any location he desires, while also eliminating the need to pay rent, unlike traditional food shops.

He told that he love the freedom of running a food truck as it allow him to connect directly with customers adding that it's a lot of hard work but seeing customers smile when they taste food makes it all worth it.

He added that the flexibility of food trucks allow them to operate in different locations and cater to various events and festivals and thye are able to reach a wider audience and build a loyal customer base.

A regular food truck customer Fatima said "I love trying out different cuisines from food trucks as it's exciting to discover new flavors and dishes saying that I have tried everything from burgers to sushi, and there's always something new to look forward to."

She said that Food trucks are so convenient and they are always at different locations, so she get to try new spots."

She further commented that the food at food trucks is always fresh and delicious she love supporting local vendors.

"I am a big fan of food trucks because they are affordable and offer great value for the price,"she stated.

As the food truck trend continues to grow in Islamabad, it's likely that we shall see more innovative and diverse offerings. With the city's thriving food scene and increasing demand for convenient dining options, food trucks are poised to remain a popular choice for residents and visitors alike.

Technology is also playing a key role in the growth of the food truck industry, with many owners leveraging social media and online platforms to promote their offerings and engage with customers.

395