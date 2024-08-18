Food Outlet Fined
Muhammad Irfan Published August 18, 2024 | 01:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2024) Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Director General Mohammad Asim Javed imposed
a fine of Rs 25,000 on the owner of a food outlet at Bhera Interchange service
area on Sunday.
According to PFA press release, the DG visited the Bhera service area and
during inspection, he imposed the fine on a food point for using substandard
oil and poor hygienic condition.
Muhammad Asim Javed said that inspection of motorway service areas was
ongoing, following the direction of the Chief Minister Punjab.
The PFA committed to safeguarding public health and maintaining high standards
in the food industry.
