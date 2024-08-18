Open Menu

Food Outlet Fined

Muhammad Irfan Published August 18, 2024 | 01:40 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2024) Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Director General Mohammad Asim Javed imposed

a fine of Rs 25,000 on the owner of a food outlet at Bhera Interchange service

area on Sunday.

According to PFA press release, the DG visited the Bhera service area and

during inspection, he imposed the fine on a food point for using substandard

oil and poor hygienic condition.

Muhammad Asim Javed said that inspection of motorway service areas was

ongoing, following the direction of the Chief Minister Punjab.

The PFA committed to safeguarding public health and maintaining high standards

in the food industry.

