Food Outlets Penalized Over Hygiene Violations

Sumaira FH Published April 27, 2025 | 04:40 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) Acting on the directions of Director General Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Muhammad Asim Javed, food safety teams carried out operations across Multan, Khanewal, and Vehari districts to ensure the provision of safe and healthy food to citizens.

During the operations, the teams confiscated and disposed of 75 kilograms of expired food items, 40 liters of expired cold drinks, 13 kilograms of prohibited ingredients and 30 liters of rancid oil. A sweets and bakery outlet was fined Rs 25,000 for using expired chocolate syrup in food preparation In Bihar market, Shah Rukn-e-Alam,

A hotel at Khanewal road was penalized Rs 40,000 for using loose spices and artificial coloring agents.

A breakfast point was fined Rs 15,000 for poor hygiene practices and the presence of dead insects in the freezer near MDA Cooperative Society.

A bakery was fined Rs 25,000 for using rancid oil In Samejabad main bazaar.

In Basti Bagh Wala, Samorana, a raw papad production facility faced a Rs 50,000 fine for extremely poor sanitation. Likewise, a snack unit was fined Rs 50,000 for using China salt and unlabeled oil near cricket stadium Multan.

Two milk shops at Bagh-e- Hussain Chowk and Hussainabad, Khanewal Eoad, were fined Rs 25,000 each for selling milk with low-fat content.

A hotel at MPS link Nagana Chowk was fined Rs 25,000 for using expired burger buns and rancid oil.

An ice cream production unit at D-Block Burewala bazaar was fined Rs 20,000 for using expired colors and starch adulteration. A pizza point at Daukota, Mailsi, was fined Rs 10,000 for using rancid oil.

A restaurant near Sheikh Cotton Colony, Abdulllah Hospital, was fined Rs 12,000 for using expired bread and lacking workers' medical certificates. A sweets and bakers unit at Adda Umar Pur, Burewala, was fined Rs 15,000 for using open colors in sweet preparation. A hotel at Adda Chakrala, 87 WB, Multan road, was fined Rs 15,000 for using prohibited China salt in cooking. A grocery store at Pipli Road, Garha Morr, was fined Rs 15,000 for selling expired pickles and vermicelli.

Additionally, three grocery stores in Rail Bazaar, Chak 139/10-R and 138/10-R Khanewal were collectively fined Rs 65,000 for selling expired confectionery items, loose spices, China salt, and substandard cold drinks.

Similarly, a supermarket was fined Rs 10,000 for having expired tea leaves, biscuits, and China salt

at Adda head Sardar Pur, Kabirwala.

