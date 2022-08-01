UrduPoint.com

Food Outlets Sealed For Unhygienic Conditions

Faizan Hashmi Published August 01, 2022 | 08:13 PM

Food outlets sealed for unhygienic conditions

District administration Peshawar has sealed the Afghan Saddaqat Juices (Arbab Road), Islamia Restaurant and Peshawari Ice Cream during raids on various restaurants on University Road, said a press release issued here on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :District administration Peshawar has sealed the Afghan Saddaqat Juices (Arbab Road), Islamia Restaurant and Peshawari Ice Cream during raids on various restaurants on University Road, said a press release issued here on Monday.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Shafiullah Khan, Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Zainab Naqvi inspected various restaurants on University Road during Sunday night.

During the inspection, she sealed Afghan Saddaqat Juice (Arbab Road), Islamia restaurant, Peshawari Ice Cream and Baitul Arab Restaurant over unhygienic conditions in their kitchens while the proprietor of University Tikkah Hut was arrested.

The DC has said that district administration of the provincial capital is active and paying consecutive visits to bazaars.

He directed the inspection of bazaars on a daily basis during both day and night and took stern legal action over violations of hygienic principles.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Peshawar Road Sunday Arab

Recent Stories

One held; stolen bike, sale money recovered

One held; stolen bike, sale money recovered

44 seconds ago
 KSA releases 2390, USA 426 prisoners: NA body appr ..

KSA releases 2390, USA 426 prisoners: NA body apprised

45 seconds ago
 Mayor, tehsil, UCs chairmen to stage protest in fr ..

Mayor, tehsil, UCs chairmen to stage protest in front of KP PA

47 seconds ago
 Repair work of the roads damaged during rains star ..

Repair work of the roads damaged during rains started: Administrator

52 seconds ago
 Islamabad High Court suspends CAA notification reg ..

Islamabad High Court suspends CAA notification regarding retired employees' bene ..

16 minutes ago
 DC, DPO visit Ahmadpur East to review arrangements ..

DC, DPO visit Ahmadpur East to review arrangements for Muharram

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.