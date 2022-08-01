Food outlets sealed for unhygienic conditions

District administration Peshawar has sealed the Afghan Saddaqat Juices (Arbab Road), Islamia Restaurant and Peshawari Ice Cream during raids on various restaurants on University Road, said a press release issued here on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :District administration Peshawar has sealed the Afghan Saddaqat Juices (Arbab Road), Islamia Restaurant and Peshawari Ice Cream during raids on various restaurants on University Road, said a press release issued here on Monday.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Shafiullah Khan, Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Zainab Naqvi inspected various restaurants on University Road during Sunday night.

During the inspection, she sealed Afghan Saddaqat Juice (Arbab Road), Islamia restaurant, Peshawari Ice Cream and Baitul Arab Restaurant over unhygienic conditions in their kitchens while the proprietor of University Tikkah Hut was arrested.

The DC has said that district administration of the provincial capital is active and paying consecutive visits to bazaars.

He directed the inspection of bazaars on a daily basis during both day and night and took stern legal action over violations of hygienic principles.