Food Outlets Sealed In Gujrat
Faizan Hashmi Published September 25, 2025 | 03:20 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) team led by Deputy Director Muhammad Rizwan Saeed
inspected Bismillah Bakers production unit in Lalamusa’s Main Bazaar
and Akhtar Sweets in Kharian.
According to a PFA spokesperson, both outlets were sealed due to serious hygiene
and quality violations.
These included absence of workers’ medical certificates, non-use of protective gear, lack of pest
control, poor food storage, unclean machinery, and unhygienic washing areas.
