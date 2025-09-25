Open Menu

Food Outlets Sealed In Gujrat

Faizan Hashmi Published September 25, 2025 | 03:20 PM

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) team led by Deputy Director Muhammad Rizwan Saeed

inspected Bismillah Bakers production unit in Lalamusa’s Main Bazaar

and Akhtar Sweets in Kharian.

According to a PFA spokesperson, both outlets were sealed due to serious hygiene

and quality violations.

These included absence of workers’ medical certificates, non-use of protective gear, lack of pest

control, poor food storage, unclean machinery, and unhygienic washing areas.

