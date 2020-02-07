UrduPoint.com
Food Outlets Sealed,fine Imposed

Sumaira FH 50 seconds ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 01:02 PM

Food Safety Teams sealed six food points over Health laws violations here in Faisalabad division

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :Food Safety Teams sealed six food points over Health laws violations here in Faisalabad division.

Official source said here on Friday that a fine of Rs 61,000 was imposed on various food outlets by the teams.

The team,taking action in Faisalabad,sealed Zaiqa Sweets, Hafiz Sweets and Jutt Sweets on various charges including use of chemicals, substandard colors, expired date Murad Abbas and dirty environment.

The team sealed Kashif Dairy and Attari Dairy on lack of record and failure of producing medicals of workers. Chaudhery Food Industry was also sealed on the use of starch in ketchup preparation, as well as poor storage and lack of cleanliness arrangements.

Likewise,the team imposed fine amounting to Rs 61,000 on various other food outlets and served warning notices to several, besides dumping 2,000 kg sweetmeat, 180 litres oil, 53 kg substandard ketchup, butter, and other expired items.

