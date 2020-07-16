Food package for Eid-ul-Azha distributed among artists

Social Welfare Department of Hangu district distributed food package among families of artists in a bid to support and enable them to celebrate happiness of of Eid-ul-Azha

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :Social Welfare Department of Hangu district distributed food package among families of artists in a bid to support and enable them to celebrate happiness of of Eid-ul-Azha.

District social welfare officer Hussain Khatak on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Mansoor Arshad gave the package to 21 artists and it comprised it flour, ghee, sugar and lentil besides other essential items.

Speaking on the occasion, the district social welfare officer said that artists had suffered due to coronavirus like other segments of the society and they were hardly making both ends meet.

He said that social welfare department was not oblivious to the miseries the artists' community was facing and added that it would continue supporting them in difficult time.

He said it was responsibility of every citizen to help out this community on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.