Food packages, dignity kits distributed among transgender persons in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :TransAction (Provincial Alliance of Transgender Community), in collaboration with Transgender Human Rights consultant & Outright International distributed food packages and dignity kits among transgender persons in Peshawar.

According to a press release issued here on Tuesday, Rabia Basri Member provincial Assembly distributed the packages said" During COVID 19 marginalized communities like transgender persons, face additional challenges and barriers in accessing services and essential precautionary items, provision of dignity kits with essential hygiene items can become extremely crucial and lifesaving" COVID-19 lockdown in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa has pushed the transgender community further to the margin, with compromised immune systems, the community is at higher risk of contracting the virus, she added.

"Transgender people are already an extremely vulnerable group, and Corona has exacerbated their vulnerabilities." said Nayab Ali, a leading Transgender activist in Pakistan.

"Transgender community has always been overlooked in humanitarian responses. Federal Govt has provided little support to transgender community at Federal Level but nothing has been done at the provincial level which has put the transgender community in an extremely fragile emotional state." she added.

Reem Shareef a transgender rights activist said "The transgender community has been marginalized throughout, and the pandemic further adds salt on their wounds.

Relief measures are undertaken by the provincial governments. However, since the measures are very much accountable as a majoritarian scheme, the minorities are still lurking within the periphery.

Farzana Jan, President of TransAction Alliance said "The relief packages will be of great immediate relief for the transgender community responding to their need in the current pandemic, it's a great contribution to ease down the burden of food insecurity and personal hygiene".