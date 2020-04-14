UrduPoint.com
Food Packages Distributed Among 100 Families

Tue 14th April 2020 | 08:27 PM

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Frontier Corp (South) Azher Abbasi and Station Commander Dera Shamraiz Khan Tuesday distributed food packages among 100 families and destitute persons including transgenders here at Baisakhi ground while observing protocol of COVID-19 declared by the government.

On the occasion social distancing was maintained among the destitute and poor persons and food packages having flour, sugar, ghee and other edible items were distributed.

The people expressed gratitude to the IG FC South and Pakistan Army for extending the support to them and said that Pak Army has always helped people in time of calamity.

