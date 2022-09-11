UrduPoint.com

Food Packages Distributed Among Flood-affected People

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 11, 2022 | 04:20 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2022 ) :The district administration on Sunday distributed more than 1000 food packages among flood-affected people of Kulachi Tehsil.

Provincial Minister for Local Government and Rural Development Faisal Amin Khan, former Federal minister Ali Amin Gandapur, Additional Deputy Commissioner Iqbal Wazir and Assistant Commissioner Ahad Yousaf were also present on the occasion.

The provincial minister said the government was utilizing all available resources to extend relief to flood affected people and rehabilitate damaged infrastructure in a transparent manner.

Meanwhile, a delegation composed of technical members of the Norwegian Embassy visited flood affected areas of l Kulachi, Dera and Tehsil Prova Tehsils. The team assured full support in relief and rehabilitation of flood-hit areas.

