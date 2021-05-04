UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Food Packages Distributed Among The Deserving

Muhammad Irfan 33 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 05:00 PM

Food packages distributed among the deserving

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :Ramadan food packages were distributed among poor and deserving families under Al-Khidmat Foundation here on Tuesday.

The food packages were included flour, rice, ghee, pulses and other food items.

Senior Vice President, Al-Khidmat Foundation Syed Ihsan Ullah Waqas, was the chief guest on the occasion.

Addressing on the occasion, the chief guest said that food packages are being distributed to poor and deserving families across the country so that this deprived and needy section of the society can also share in the joys of Ramadan.

He appealed to the wealthy gentlemen to go ahead for the rations of millions of needy people and financially support the service.

The coupons were already issued to the deserving persons after surveying the area for smooth running of the distribution process, he added.

More Stories From Pakistan

