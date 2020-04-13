UrduPoint.com
Food Packages Distributes Among 100 Families

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 05:28 PM

The volunteers of Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) distributed food packages among 100 families at the quarantined areas of Sukkur on MondayThe relief team was led by project manager Ms Keenjhar Nazir, Bakhtwar Soomro and others

Speaking on the occasion, Ms Keenjhar said that deserving people in the locality were in dire need of food items.

In view of their needs, the volunteers of the IGHDS after adopting all the preventive measures advised by the health department reached the area and disbursed items of daily need like four, rice, sugar, ghee and other edibles among the deserving families.

Meanwhile, the volunteers of the foundation continued their relief campaign in different districts of the province. IGHDS has become the leading non-governmental organization making unprecedented contribution in the time of need especially during natural disasters in the region.

