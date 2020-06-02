UrduPoint.com
Food Packages Of Speaker NA Distributed Among Needy, Poor Families

Tue 02nd June 2020 | 12:45 AM

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :The food package of Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser was distributed by Member Provincial Assembly Aqibullah Khan here in two Union Council of the Tehsil Topi, District Swabi.

Member Provincial Assembly Aqibullah Khan, Chairman DDAC Haji Rangiz Khan have distributed food packages in 6 Village Councils of Topi East and West.

President Usman Sher, PS to Speaker NA Arif Mehmood, Mohammad Shahid Ali Hassan and Sohrab Haider were also present.

Member Provincial Assembly Aqibullah Khan said that Coronavirus has affected the health of the people and we are with the people in this hour of grief.

He said the distribution of the food package on behalf of the Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser would be continued and will distribute to 10,000 families of NA-18.

