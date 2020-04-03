Food packets distributed among deserving families

Under the welfare programme of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, food packets were distributed among deserving families, affected by lockdown, on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :Under the welfare programme of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, food packets were distributed among deserving families, affected by lockdown, on Friday.

The food packets distributed on behalf of Director General FDA Muhammad Suhail Khawaja comprised of flour, sugar, ghee, rice, pulses, spices, chillies, tea leaf, soap and other essential items.

A team, headed by Muhammad Asif, went to slums area --- Syed Abad, Mansoorabad, Railway Colony, Dawood Colony, Noorpur and outside Mujahid Hospital, Madina Town -- and handed over food packets to the daily wagers, labourers and other unemployed people affected by the lockdown.