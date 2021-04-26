UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Food Packets Distributed Under "Koi Bhuka Na Soye" Program

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 10:25 PM

Food packets distributed under

As many as 2500 food packets have been distributed among passersby and travellers under "Ehsas Koi Bhuka Na Soye" program before Iftar, here on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :As many as 2500 food packets have been distributed among passersby and travellers under "Ehsas Koi Bhuka Na Soye" program before Iftar, here on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali said that two mobile van are participating in this program since April 11 and the process of distribution of 1250 food packets through each mobile food van is going on daily and total 37500 packets have so far been distributed in 15 days.

He said that Mobile Food vans are driven to District Council Chowk, Samanabad, Sammundri Road, Riaz Shahid Chowk, Sargodha Road, Jaranwala Road, Mansoorabad, Jhang Road, Sitiana Road and other populated areas and the food packets are being distributed in an organized manner among the people present on the roads.

He said that the implementation on "Ehsas Koi Bhuka Na Soye" program will also continue in future.

Related Topics

Mobile Road Jhang Sargodha Van Jaranwala Muhammad Ali April

Recent Stories

UAE, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain to hold regional rac ..

1 hour ago

Supreme Court accepts review petitions in Justice ..

2 minutes ago

Fehmida meets with FIFA normalization committee me ..

2 minutes ago

Vaccination process for senior citizens underway: ..

2 minutes ago

FIA arrests its former officer for involvement in ..

2 minutes ago

JCPOA's Joint Commission Meeting to Resume on Tues ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.