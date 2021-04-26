Food Packets Distributed Under "Koi Bhuka Na Soye" Program

As many as 2500 food packets have been distributed among passersby and travellers under "Ehsas Koi Bhuka Na Soye" program before Iftar, here on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :As many as 2500 food packets have been distributed among passersby and travellers under "Ehsas Koi Bhuka Na Soye" program before Iftar, here on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali said that two mobile van are participating in this program since April 11 and the process of distribution of 1250 food packets through each mobile food van is going on daily and total 37500 packets have so far been distributed in 15 days.

He said that Mobile Food vans are driven to District Council Chowk, Samanabad, Sammundri Road, Riaz Shahid Chowk, Sargodha Road, Jaranwala Road, Mansoorabad, Jhang Road, Sitiana Road and other populated areas and the food packets are being distributed in an organized manner among the people present on the roads.

He said that the implementation on "Ehsas Koi Bhuka Na Soye" program will also continue in future.