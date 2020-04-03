UrduPoint.com
Food Packs Distributed Among Deserving People

Fri 03rd April 2020 | 09:56 PM

Tehsil president of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sialkot, Ch. Munawar Hussain distributed food packs among deserving people in village Kala Herawan-Sialkot, here on Thursday in line with the directives of PM's Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Asiq Awan

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :Tehsil president of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sialkot, Ch. Munawar Hussain distributed food packs among deserving people in village Kala Herawan-Sialkot, here on Thursday in line with the directives of PM's Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Asiq Awan.

Munawar Hussain also distributed ration bags among daily wage earners and other deserving families in his constituency NA-72 (Villages Rangnath Pur, Haraspur, Jaspal Kotli, Vinger, Dargan Wali, Laloki, Raja Herpal, Khokhar, Toghar, Sandhay, Kais, Tandal and Behlola-Sialkot) during the lockdown period announced by the government due to Covid-19 outbreak.

PTI local leaders Haji Boota, Ch. Sheraz Munawar, Malik Javed, Ch. Amanat, Ch. Qasim Aslam, Ch. Ansar and Ch. Shahzad were also present on the occasion.

