Food Packs Distributed Among Flood Victims By PRC, Turkish Red Crescent

Muhammad Irfan Published October 06, 2022 | 08:18 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :Vice President of the Turkish Red Crescent Society (TRCS) Ismail Hakki Turunc, and the officials of the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) visited flood-affected areas of Sindh and distributed 400 food packs to flood victims in District Thatta.

The TRCS has already given food packs to 1490 families and is now distributing 2920 food packs more in Sindh, said a statement on Thursday.

The PRC, with the support of the TRCS, distributed 400 food packs (each 50 kg) to distressed families in the Thatta district.

The food packaging included wheat flour 20 kg, rice 10 kg, cooking oil 2.5 litres, tea 2 kg, sugar 5 kg, salt 1 kg, daal chana 7kg, and chickpeas 2.5 kg.

Along with the PRCS, the TRCS has already distributed relief items such as food packs, tents, and hygiene kits in the flood-affected districts of Sajawal, Sanghar, Jamshoro, and Thatta, and soon more would be distributed to other districts as well.

Vice President of the TRCS Ismail Hakki Turunc expressed his condolences to the families who lost the loved ones in the devastating floods in Pakistan.

He said that the TRCS would continue its full cooperation with the PRC for maximum assistance to the flood victims. Relief items, including food, cash assistance, and non-food items, have also been distributed in flood-affected areas of Balochistan, Vice President TRCS said.

He stated that more humanitarian aid and relief supplies would be gradually distributed, and free medical camps would soon be organized in Sindh to treat flood victims.

Secretary General PRC, Dr Adeel Nawaz thanked the TRCS for its great assistance and stated that Turkey has always assisted Pakistan in times of need.

The PRC has helped thousands of flood-affected families, especially in areas where no other organization has reached due to lack of access, and this will continue until the last victim is helped.

Provincial Secretary of PRCS Sindh Branch Kanwar Waseem stated we are facing the largest calamity in our history.

Management, employees, and volunteers are working around the clock to reach flood victims and distribute relief items in the 12 most vulnerable districts.

He further said that PRCS has developed five medical teams consisting of male and female doctors, lady health workers, dispensers, and social mobilisers for Dadu, Thatta, Jamshoro, Sanghar, and Mirpurkhas.

Moreover, he added that safe drinking water is being provided to thousands of flood-affected people in Dadu and Larkana through Red Crescent water purification plants.

Earlier, Chairman PRC Sindh Samar Ali Khan, welcomed the TRCS delegation at Hilal-e-Ahmer House Karachi and briefed them about the ongoing response to floods in Sindh province.

The meeting was attended by PRCS-Sindh Vice Chairman Tariq Moen and the Head of TRCS delegation in Pakistan, Ibrahim Carlos.

