Food packs distributed in Landikotal, Bara

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) :Three days of food Pack distribution, under "Food Voucher Programme", was organized in Landikotal and Upper Bara areas of Khyber District by Islamic Relief Pakistan.

According to a press release issued here on Monday, the food voucher programme is implemented globally to address the needs of food insecurity and nutrition for the marginalised and most vulnerable communities.

More than 400 deserving people mostly widows were selected to be served with food vouchers in four cycles.

Market assessments have been carried out to check the daily usage of necessary food items and trends in the area were also cross-checked with the availability of the necessary food items.

One right holder will be served with 9,000 worth in each cycle. This initiative is the first of its nature to be implemented in District Khyber by Islamic Relief Pakistan.

Beneficiaries appreciated the efforts of Islamic Relief Pakistan with a remark that this programme will bring them ease in ongoing inflation.